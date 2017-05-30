Federal Judge Sentences Men In Fraud Case
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced two Maryland men to prison for conspiring to use stolen credit card numbers to purchase and resell appliances. On Aug. 26, a jury in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg found Richard Fowler, 80, and Steven Pemberton, 48, guilty of credit card fraud and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, wire fraud and identity theft, according to court documents.
