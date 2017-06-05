Eye Doctor Surrenders License
A former Harrisonburg eye doctor who closed shop unexpectedly more than a year ago, surrendered his medical license to the Virginia Board of Medicine Monday. In February 2016, patients reported arriving for their appointments with Dr. Robert McCormick only to find the doors to his Emmaus Road practice shuttered.
