Downhill Racers
K.K. Shifflett gets ready for his first race against Alexis Blankenship during the 12th annual Rockingham County All-American Soap Box Derby Saturday morning in Harrisonburg. Ashleigh Templeton's soapbox car, decorated to look like Bullet Bill from Super Mario Bros., sits at the starting line for Saturday's Soap Box Derby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC