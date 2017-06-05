Downhill Racers

K.K. Shifflett gets ready for his first race against Alexis Blankenship during the 12th annual Rockingham County All-American Soap Box Derby Saturday morning in Harrisonburg. Ashleigh Templeton's soapbox car, decorated to look like Bullet Bill from Super Mario Bros., sits at the starting line for Saturday's Soap Box Derby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.