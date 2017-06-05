Doe Seeks $1 Million In Attorney Fees...

Doe Seeks $1 Million In Attorney Fees From JMU

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Attorneys for John Doe, who sued over James Madison University's disciplinary ruling, filed a request in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg seeking $1 million in legal fees from the school. The May 16 request was met Tuesday with a response from JMU's attorneys claiming the fees should be much lower.

