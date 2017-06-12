City Schools To Offer Free Meals
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is offering free breakfasts and lunches to children starting next week and continuing through the end of July. The school system is offering the meals Mondays through Fridays as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program, which the Verona-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank also is participating in.
