City Council OKs Keezell Sidewalk Expansion
The sidewalk on the north side of Newman Avenue near its intersection with South Main Street is going to get bigger and tastier. City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to allow Keezell LLC to expand the sidewalk beside the Keezell Building at 122 S. Main St. to take up a parking space near the corner.
