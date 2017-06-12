Build Rocktown High School

Build Rocktown High School

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Building a new second high school in Harrisonburg is the best way to go at this time for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it will also be the least expensive in the long run. Hopefully, the board can purchase accessible land east of I-81 near the Skyline Elementary and middle school complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lot lizards (Apr '14) Sat dodgy ray 2
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Libya
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC