Build Rocktown High School
Building a new second high school in Harrisonburg is the best way to go at this time for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it will also be the least expensive in the long run. Hopefully, the board can purchase accessible land east of I-81 near the Skyline Elementary and middle school complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lot lizards (Apr '14)
|Sat
|dodgy ray
|2
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC