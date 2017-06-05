Briggman Out Of Race

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Dave Briggman is no longer running for Rockingham County School Board due to his continuing imbroglio with Nexus Services Inc. Briggman said the decision comes after Erik Schneider, Nexus' chief risk officer, filed a computer harassment charge against him Tuesday in Augusta County General District Court. Briggman, 53, of Keezletown, had declared his candidacy to oust incumbent Renee Reed from her District 3 seat on the School Board.

