Board Encourages Businesses To Try Apprenticeships
As the number of people with manufacturing and trade skills continues to decline, Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is encouraging businesses to consider getting involved in registered apprenticeships. Roughly 60 business leaders gathered at Lord Fairfax Community College on Tuesday to discuss skill shortages in their workforce, hiring challenges and potential solutions to these problems.
