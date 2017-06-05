Bach Festival Celebrating 25th Year

Bach Festival Celebrating 25th Year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary of sharing Johann Sebastian Bach's musical influence with the Harrisonburg community June 11-18. The festival features a series of three concerts June 11, 16 and 17 at Eastern Mennonite University's Lehman Auditorium, and a morning Leipzig Service June 18. A noon chamber music series is held during the week at the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg free of charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC