Bach Festival Celebrating 25th Year
The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary of sharing Johann Sebastian Bach's musical influence with the Harrisonburg community June 11-18. The festival features a series of three concerts June 11, 16 and 17 at Eastern Mennonite University's Lehman Auditorium, and a morning Leipzig Service June 18. A noon chamber music series is held during the week at the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg free of charge.
