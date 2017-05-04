Unemployment Rates Reach Lows

Joblessness fell throughout the region in March, as unemployment rates in all five localities reached nine- or 10-year lows for the month. As usual, Rockingham County recorded the lowest rate in the region at only 3.2 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

