Tree Canopy, Water Quality Subject Of City Meeting
Urban trees and their salutary effect on water quality will be discussed at a May 25 meeting sponsored by the city in partnership with the Green Infrastructure Center and the Virginia Department of Forestry, Harrisonburg spokeswoman Mary-Hope Vass said in a statement Monday. "Harrisonburg is one of only three municipalities in Virginia selected by the Virginia Department of Forestry to study how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of local waterways," Kelley Junco, environmental compliance manager with the Public Works Department, said in the statement.
