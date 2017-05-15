Tree Canopy, Water Quality Subject Of...

Tree Canopy, Water Quality Subject Of City Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Urban trees and their salutary effect on water quality will be discussed at a May 25 meeting sponsored by the city in partnership with the Green Infrastructure Center and the Virginia Department of Forestry, Harrisonburg spokeswoman Mary-Hope Vass said in a statement Monday. "Harrisonburg is one of only three municipalities in Virginia selected by the Virginia Department of Forestry to study how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of local waterways," Kelley Junco, environmental compliance manager with the Public Works Department, said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC