The Steel Wheels Release 'Wild As We Came Here'

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels are familiar with the traditions of folk music and how a string band is supposed to sound. Yet their name also evokes a sense of forward motion, which is clearly reflected in their latest album, Wild As We Came Here, available worldwide for purchase and streaming today! In March, the band released the video for "Scrape Me Off The Ceiling" exclusively with Folk Alley .

