The Right Thing To Do'

Volunteers Jaylen Verbug and Julie Bailey, both of whom work at Massanutten Resort, make bookshelves at Elkton Area United Services during the United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday Daryl Sublett and Adolfo Romero, volunteers at Wednesday's United Way Day of Caring, remove cabinetry at the Elkton Area United Services Thrift Store. Volunteers Jaylen Verbug and Julie Bailey, both of whom work at Massanutten Resort, make bookshelves at Elkton Area United Services during the United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday Daryl Sublett and Adolfo Romero, volunteers at Wednesday's United Way Day of Caring, remove cabinetry at the Elkton Area United Services Thrift Store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.