Ten Lenhart Pettit Attorneys Honored
Lenhart Pettit, a Harrisonburg law practice, recently announced that 10 of its attorneys have been honored by designations from 2017 Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business. Five of Lenhart Pettit's attorneys have been recognized for inclusion in the Virginia Super Lawyers list and five of its attorneys have been named to the Virginia Rising Stars list.
