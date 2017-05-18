State Mulls Bus Routes

State Mulls Bus Routes

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is reviewing three proposals for a bus route from Blacksburg to D.C. Nick Britton, a statewide manager of transit planning for DRPT, provided an update on the project to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization's policy board Thursday. "If all goes as planned, by the end of the year," he said, "there could be an intercity bus service going up to D.C." The route would include stops in Roanoke, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Front Royal and Dulles International Airport.

