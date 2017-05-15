Scouting Gala, Auction Set For May 25

Scouting Gala, Auction Set For May 25

Tickets are $75 per person, and include a reception from 6:30 to 7 p.m., dinner by Chef Dan Dreelin, wine from Bluestone Vineyard, and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to support the operations of the Stonewall Jackson Area Council, which serves 7,000 Scouts and in 13 counties and seven cities in Virginia and West Virginia, including Rockingham County.

