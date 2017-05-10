Rotary Club Presents Ethics Awards

Rachel Lauren Marshall and Bryce Alexander Peterson from East Rockingham High School accept their ethics awards Monday at the annual Rotary Club Ethics Awards ceremony, held at James Madison University Festival Conference and Student Center. Rachel Lauren Marshall and Bryce Alexander Peterson from East Rockingham High School accept their ethics awards Monday at the annual Rotary Club Ethics Awards ceremony, held at James Madison University Festival Conference and Student Center.

