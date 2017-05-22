Olive Garden Opens In The City
A prolonged yearning for many diners in the region came to an end at 11 a.m. Monday when Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 45 Burgess Road. The Italian chain had been at the top of local residents' restaurant wish list for years.
