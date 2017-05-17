Nexus Requests Private Lawyer In Theft Case

Nexus Services Inc. wants a private attorney it hired to represent the commonwealth in prosecuting a petit larceny charge against a former employee and potential candidate for Rockingham County School Board. At a hearing Tuesday in Rockingham County General District Court, attorney Paul Galanides asked to represent the state against Dave Briggman, 53, of Keezletown, who is accused of stealing paper towels and a surge suppressor from the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.