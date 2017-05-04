New High School Estimate Nearly Ready

Even without a best-guess price tag, a second high school at a separate location has emerged as the apparent favorite among many in a position to influence a decision on how to solve Harrisonburg High School's overcrowding problem. That key cost estimate is scheduled to be revealed at the next meeting of the Harrisonburg City School Board on May 16, Superintendent Scott Kizner announced at Tuesday night's otherwise routine board meeting.

