Many Voices Of Harrisonburg' Returns For Second Year

Last year, a documentary produced by Eastern Mennonite University graduates highlighting immigrant stories in the Valley was shown at an event created to celebrate the diversity in the community called "The Many Voices of Harrisonburg." The documentary, bearing the same name as the event, then aired on WVPT Public Media and is now available in all of the city public schools.

