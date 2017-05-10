John Adams To Visit Valley

John Adams To Visit Valley

John Adams, the default GOP nominee trying to oust Democratic state Attorney General Mark Herring, will bring his pedigreed name and resume with him on Monday for a daylong visit to Harrisonburg. Adams, the only Republican to qualify for the primary ballot, will run unopposed on June 13, meaning he will face Herring on Nov. 7. Herring is serving his first term as the first Democrat in 20 years to hold the commonwealth's top prosecutorial position.

