Hype For Sipe's

Married couple Brad and Devon Sipe, owners of the upcoming Sipe's Restaurant and Bar, renovate the interior of their future location in the old Boston Beanery on East Market Street in Harrisonburg. Married couple Brad and Devon Sipe, owners of the upcoming Sipe's Restaurant and Bar, renovate the interior of their future location in the old Boston Beanery on East Market Street in Harrisonburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.