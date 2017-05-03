High School Solutions At Open House

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The High School Space Study Committee, formed to engage the community on finding the most viable solution to overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School, will shift into public-relations mode. The panel was established in mid-March to evaluate options and recommend a solution to the Harrisonburg City School Board.

Harrisonburg, VA

