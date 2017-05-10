Harrisonburg Police Charge 1 After Hawkins Street Stabbing
Harrisonburg, VA On May 14, at approximately 3:15 a.m. officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hawkins Street for a report of disorderly conduct involving a knife. On scene, officers were notified that the suspect was possibly fled the area and the victim was receiving treatment at Sentara RMH.
