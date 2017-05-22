Former SHS Teacher Indicted On Sex Ch...

Former SHS Teacher Indicted On Sex Charges

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a former Spotswood High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Alisha Largent, 25, of Harrisonburg, now faces two felony indecent liberties with a minor while in a supervisory role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC