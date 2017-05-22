Former Nurse Indicted On Drug Theft

Virginia State Police charged Amy Lam, 35, of Harrisonburg, with eight felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud, eight felony counts of drug possession and two misdemeanor counts of falsifying patient records. Prosecutors opted Friday to only seek indictments on two counts of obtaining drugs by fraud against Lam, who was arrested Nov. 30. Wilson scheduled Lam to appear in court on June 16. On that day, she will either agree to a plea deal or Wilson will set a trial date.

