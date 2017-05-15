'Everybody Loves Strawberries'
The bulbous red berry has the sweetness needed for dessert, but the freshness perfect for dewy mornings and warm night breezes this time of year. Area rotary clubs are giving the Valley its first taste of the season at the second Rotary Strawberry Festival on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event, which takes place in the Harrisonburg City Hall parking lot and spills onto the grass abutting Turner Pavilion, began last year as a way to raise money while including the entire community, according to David Larson, who was Harrisonburg Rotary Club president last year.
