Editorial On Soros Smacked Of Intolerance

Referring to naturalized American citizen George Soros as "Hungarian-American," and the later advice to sneer at him, seems, to me, to skate close to the kind of ethnic intolerance most of us here in Harrisonburg are nicely getting beyond . Your forgiveness of the "wads of campaign cash" he has donated from outside the commonwealth is understandable, given your support of that champion of outside cash, Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

