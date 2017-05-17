Decade Behind Bars For Meth Defendants

Decade Behind Bars For Meth Defendants

Two men will spend roughly a decade in prison each for their roles in a Shenandoah Valley methamphetamine distribution ring, a judge ruled Tuesday. On Dec. 6, Brian Eugene Shank, 40, of Rockingham County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

