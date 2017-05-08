County Rotarians To Hear About X-Labs

County Rotarians To Hear About X-Labs

This week, the Rotary Club of Rockingham County's will hear from Nick Swayne, who will discuss JMU X-Labs. The club meets most Tuesdays at 7 a.m. in the Golden Pony, 181 N. Main St., in downtown Harrisonburg.

