County Rotarians To Hear About X-Labs
This week, the Rotary Club of Rockingham County's will hear from Nick Swayne, who will discuss JMU X-Labs. The club meets most Tuesdays at 7 a.m. in the Golden Pony, 181 N. Main St., in downtown Harrisonburg.
