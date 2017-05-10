Council OKs Budget For Fiscal 2018

Council OKs Budget For Fiscal 2018

With little ado, City Council made it official Tuesday: Harrisonburg will stay in business another year, thanks to a $243 million fiscal 2018 budget. By consent, the five council members approved the second reading of a spending plan that will increase the real estate tax rate by 7 cents per $100 of valuation, from 78 cents to 85 cents.

