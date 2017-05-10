City Man Who Sparked Standoff Pleads ...

City Man Who Sparked Standoff Pleads Guilty

A Harrisonburg man who barricaded himself inside an apartment near Port Republic Road in November pleaded guilty Wednesday to the crimes that sparked a six-hour standoff with police afterward. Nikitin broke into a home in the 1000 block of North Main Street on Nov. 12, police say, and he took cash from a taxicab driver in the 1100 block of Devon Lane on Nov. 13. On Nov. 15, at about 8:30 a.m., police responded to 1173 Devon Lane in The Harrison complex for a barricade situation after receiving a report that a man had brandished a weapon.

