Capturing Police

Allen Litten, auxiliary officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department and former Daily News-Record photographer, chats with guests at City Hall on Friday at an opening for his exhibit featuring photos of HPD officers at work. Allen Litten, auxiliary officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department and former Daily News-Record photographer, chats with guests at City Hall on Friday at an opening for his exhibit featuring photos of HPD officers at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.