Bike, Pedestrian Programs On MPO Agenda
Several officials and activists will discuss bicycle and pedestrian programs and projects in the area at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board meeting Thursday. The presentations will focus on the coverage area of the federally mandated transportation planning group, which covers Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Dayton, Mount Crawford and parts of Rockingham County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC