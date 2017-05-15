Beam Brothers Trucking Set To Plead Guilty
Two months ago, a grand jury indicted four Beam Brothers Trucking officials, claiming they allowed drivers to falsify driving logs and failed to pay them appropriately for extra hours. Now, they appear set to plead guilty.
