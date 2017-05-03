Beam Brothers Gives Up Postal Service...

Beam Brothers Gives Up Postal Service Contracts

10 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Mail contractor Beam Brothers Trucking agreed to turn over its contracts with the U.S. Postal Service to Eagle Express Lines Inc., while top executives of Beam Brothers prepare to defend themselves against federal charges. They are accused of conspiracy, falsifying records and wire fraud stemming from a long-running investigation of violations of driver hours-of-service rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

