Beam Brothers Attorneys Claim Misconduct
Beam Brothers Trucking attorneys accused the federal government Friday of prosecutorial misconduct by inappropriately presenting information to a grand jury. The Mount Crawford company, in a motion to dismiss the case filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, claims prosecutors described the activity of the company, and four of its leaders, as "illegal" more than 160 times, based on the defense team's review of 49 transcripts of grand jury testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC