Beam Brothers Attorneys Claim Misconduct

Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Beam Brothers Trucking attorneys accused the federal government Friday of prosecutorial misconduct by inappropriately presenting information to a grand jury. The Mount Crawford company, in a motion to dismiss the case filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, claims prosecutors described the activity of the company, and four of its leaders, as "illegal" more than 160 times, based on the defense team's review of 49 transcripts of grand jury testimony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

