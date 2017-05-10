Arrest Made In City Stabbing

Arrest Made In City Stabbing

Police charged a Harrisonburg man with malicious wounding following a Wednesday stabbing that sent one person to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Fernando Aponte Colon, 38, was arrested following a traffic stop about 2 p.m. Thursday after being spotted by officers, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

