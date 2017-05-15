A Long Time Coming
Photo Editor Nikki Fox follows the purchase, renovation and reopening of Mabel Memorial Chapel on the corner of Lucy Drive and Reservoir Street. Shawn Humphrey of Grottoes looks around the newly purchased Mabel Memorial Chapel before starting renovation work on June 2, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC