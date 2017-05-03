A Day To Pray

This beautiful verse from Daniel 9 reflects the theme of the 66th annual National Day of Prayer, which is celebrated nationwide today: For Your Great Name's Sake! Hear Us ... Forgive Us ... Heal Us! According to its website, the National Day of Prayer traces its roots all the way back to 1775, when the first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer to ask the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a new nation. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for a day of "humiliation, fasting and prayer."

