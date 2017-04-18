Woman Indicted In Year-Old Crash
A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a Mount Solon woman Monday in connection with a crash that seriously injured a Harrisonburg woman nearly a year ago. Ashley Lynn Clark, 24, is charged with felony maiming of another revsulting from driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
