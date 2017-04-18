Wilmore Sues Mayor Reed

Chris Wilmore, known for his backyard "Street Beefs" fights to resolve disputes, has filed a $550,000 defamation lawsuit against Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and her boyfriend, community activist Steven Thomas. The suit, filed Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court, claims Reed abused her civic powers in seeking a protective order and initiating a criminal investigation against Wilmore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.