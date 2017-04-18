Wilmore Sues Mayor Reed
Chris Wilmore, known for his backyard "Street Beefs" fights to resolve disputes, has filed a $550,000 defamation lawsuit against Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and her boyfriend, community activist Steven Thomas. The suit, filed Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court, claims Reed abused her civic powers in seeking a protective order and initiating a criminal investigation against Wilmore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr 7
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC