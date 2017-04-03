Water Tower Tank Goes Up
The scene on a hill high over the Eastern Mennonite University campus Wednesday afternoon was like a picnic crowd sitting on the grass and in folding chairs watching the launch of a flying saucer that blasted off at the watch-paint-dry speed of about 1.2 feet per minute. Slow as it might have been, the 45-minute raising of most of Harrisonburg's first elevated composite water tank to the top of its massive concrete pedestal now marries the two key elements of the city's newest water tower.
