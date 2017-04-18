Vote Davis For Lieutenant Governor
I encourage the citizens of Harrisonburg and surrounding counties to vote for Glenn Davis for lieutenant governor. Having had the opportunity to meet and speak with Glenn recently, I have learned that he has an extensive background having been on the City Council of Virginia Beach and presently serving in the Virginia Legislature.
