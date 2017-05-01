Va. Absentee Voting Open For Primary

Va. Absentee Voting Open For Primary

Absentee voting opened Friday for the primary, which will decide the nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties who will try to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat. Vying for the GOP nomination is Ed Gillespie, a George W. Bush White House adviser; Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors; and state Sen. Frank Wagner of Virginia Beach.

