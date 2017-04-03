United Way Kicks Off - We Read To Succeed'
The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County wants to strengthen a pillar of learning for some of the area's youngest residents. Throughout this month, residents are asked to drop gently used children's books at one of 12 locations in the city and county.
