Tip Leads To Arrest
An audacious, monomaniacal and lucrative series of break-ins has apparently come to an end, thanks to a CrimeSolvers tipster. Police arrested Harrisonburg man Luis Valderramos-Torres earlier this week and charged him with stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets in five burglaries of the same convenience store over three months.
Read more at The Daily News-Record.
