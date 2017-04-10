The Old College Try

3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Tom Perriello, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, speaks to students and community members Tuesday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Gubernatorial hopeful Tom Perriello stops at James Madison University as part of a four-day tour across more than 15 college campuses in Virginia.

